Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA marks sixth anniversary of passing of Nelson Mandela

The former President’s daughter, Zindzi Mandela, who is South Africa’s Ambassador to Denmark, remembered her father in a tweet.

SA marks sixth anniversary of passing of Nelson Mandela
Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation is due to host a panel discussion marking the sixth anniversary. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Today marks the sixth anniversary of the passing of South Africa's first democratic President, Nelson Mandela.

The global icon is known to many as "Madiba" passed on, at the age of 95, at his Houghton home, in Johannesburg.

The sixth anniversary of his passing fell on a Thursday, coinciding with his passing on 5 December 2013.

The former President's daughter, Zindzi Mandela, who is South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, remembered her father in a tweet.

"In memoriam x6 years, I carry you in my heart Pops," she said in the tweet accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation is due to host a panel discussion marking the sixth anniversary.

The discussion will take place between Ayesha Omar a lecturer in Political Theory at Witwatersrand University, Former Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro, artist Haroon Gunn-Salie and Chief Executive Officer of SweepSouth Aisha Pandor.

The Embassy of Russia in South Africa said in a tweet the passing of Madiba will remain in peoples' hearts as a great humanist and peacemaker as well as a brave and wise man who fought consistently for his views and convictions.

The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund (NMCF) said the statesman is still a universal symbol for goodness and wisdom.

Twitter was also abuzz with quotes of the Father of the Nation in various languages.

Meanwhile, the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is scheduled to be held at the Union Buildings on Sunday.

"This year we will be remembering the 6th year since Madiba passed away. It has since become a South African tradition that thousands of South Africans, including athletes, and families come together to commemorate this historic day with a half marathon and a fun family walk," said the foundation.

This year many of South Africa's top runners, personalities and athletes – among them musician Kabelo Mabalane, Bafana stars Aaron Mokoena and Shaun Bartlett, television star Andile Gaelisiwe and top runners Gerda Steyn and Collen Mulaudzi – will join in the event to ensure that Madiba's memory is kept alive.

Those who are keen to participate in the walk and run can register online on www.mandelawalkandrun.com.

In addition, in-person registration will also take place at the following outlets:

Sweatshop - Centurion & Dunkeld

KUMO – Sandton

Runaway Sports – Pretoria

Orlando Community Centre – Johannesburg

Pilditch Stadium – Pretoria

The run and walk will get underway at 7 am.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM pay tribute to late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid tributes at the Jayalalithaa Memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, on the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK ...

Malaysia's Anwar says sexual assault claim is 'politics at its worst'

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysias prime-minister-in-waiting, denied on Thursday that he had sexually assaulted a former male aide, describing the accusation as politics at its worst days before his ruling partys annual congress.On Wednesday, a state...

Motorola one hyper arrives with pop-up selfie camera and 45W Hyper Charging support

Motorola unveiled today the Motorola one hyper, the first moto smartphone to arrive with a notch-less display and ultra-narrow bezels. The mid-range smartphone comes with a water repellent design, edge to edge display, pop-up selfie camera ...

Stanford Prof slammed for mentioning Trump's son during impeachment hearing

The impeachment hearing against US President Donald Trump took an ugly turn when a professor of law from the prestigious Stanford University took the name of his minor son Barron during her testimony before a Congressional panel, drawing an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019