BJP's opposition to Delhi govt's decision to provide free wifi unfortunate: AAP
The AAP on Thursday called the BJP's opposition to Delhi government's decision to provide free wifi "unfortunate", saying it shows the "backward" thinking of the saffron party.
AAP spokesperson Raghv Chadha said there are two economic models in front of the people of Delhi.
"One is the failed BJP model which resulted in increase in prices of onions, data and phone call price rise and on other side there is the successful Kejriwal model under which subsidised electricity, free bus service for women and free wifi have been provided," Chadha said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP, AAP turned Delhi from greenest to most polluted in last five yrs: Cong
Aadhaar optional, not mandatory for property registration under law, AAP govt tells HC
Court spares AAP MLA of 3-month-jail term, directs him to pay fine
Punjab: Rebel AAP legislator withdraws resignation
Centre brought bill to regularise unauthorised colonies under pressure from Kejriwal: AAP