BJP's opposition to Delhi govt's decision to provide free wifi unfortunate: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:17 IST
The AAP on Thursday called the BJP's opposition to Delhi government's decision to provide free wifi "unfortunate", saying it shows the "backward" thinking of the saffron party.

AAP spokesperson Raghv Chadha said there are two economic models in front of the people of Delhi.

"One is the failed BJP model which resulted in increase in prices of onions, data and phone call price rise and on other side there is the successful Kejriwal model under which subsidised electricity, free bus service for women and free wifi have been provided," Chadha said.

