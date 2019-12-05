Left Menu
No one can guarantee crime-free society: UP minister while reacting on Unnao case

Reacting to violence against a rape survivor in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh on Thursday said no one, including Lord Ram, can guarantee a crime-free society.

Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh speaking to media persons in Barabaki. . Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to violence against a rape survivor in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh on Thursday said no one, including Lord Ram, can guarantee a crime-free society. "Jab samaj hai, to samaj mein ye keh dena ke 100% crime nahi hoga, ye surety to mujhe nahi lagta Bhagwan Ram ne bhi de paye ho (I feel Lord Ram himself could not have guaranteed to stop 100 per cent crime in the society)," Singh said here.

He, however, assured that the government was committed to ensuring justice to the victim and bringing criminals to the book. "But I can assure you that if anyone commits any crime, they will get punishment and go to jail," he said. The minister was responding to reporters' questions on an incident of a rape survivor being set on fire in Unnao district today morning.

The rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh in the morning. The woman was referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. She will be shifted to Delhi, officials said. Chief Minister Adityanath has taken cognizance of the brutal incident and has assured strict action against the culprits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

