Jharkhand polls: Nadda fires corruption salvo at rivals

  • PTI
  • Jamua
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:36 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:36 IST
BJPs working president J P Nadda on Thursday alleged that leaders involved in Rs 1.76 lakh crore spectrum scam were wooing the people with "enticing slogans" in the ongoing Jharkhand assembly elections. Addressing a poll meeting in Giridih districts Jamua assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Kedar Hazra, the former union health minister said the ensuing elections would shape the fate of Jharkhand as he reminded the people how the previous governments had indulged in scams.

"What was the image of the country before 2014? What was the environment? There was Rs 1.76 lakh crore (Spectrum) scam, coal scam, helicopter scam. What is the situation now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only developmental works," Nadda said. "After the abrogation of Article 370, central acts are now effective in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including Prevention of Corruption Act, absence of which had earlier encouraged corruption by three families. Now a probe is on," the senior BJP leader said without naming any families he accused of indulging in corruption in J & K.

"Some leaders are now coming to you with enticing sloganshalf of their leaders are on bail, what will they serve the people," he said taking a veiled dig at the opposition Congress. He said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and the Raghubar Das ministry in Jharkhand have ushered in several developmental schemes for everyone.

"The Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, who talk about social divisiveness, are now talking about development, not because they like developmental works but it has become necessary for them to talk about development following Modi jis 'Sab ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikash, Saab Ka Viswas' (together with all, development for all and trust of everyone)," Nadda said. "It is Modi ji who changed defence policy, resulting in surgical strike and airstrikes following Uri and Pulwama terror attacks," he said.

Jamua is going for polls in the fourth phase scheduled on December 16. The five-phase assembly election to the 81-member House will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

