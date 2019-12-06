Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Biden finally finds social media buzz with viral Trump video, voter spat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 02:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 02:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Biden finally finds social media buzz with viral Trump video, voter spat

For a candidate who has at times struggled to get noticed on social media, Joe Biden finally got some online attention on Thursday - for better or worse. First the Biden campaign posted a video on Twitter that brutally took down President Donald Trump, suggesting he is a laughingstock to other world leaders. Then a heated back-and-forth with an Iowa voter quickly went viral.

Together, the moments generated a digital buzz that has often eluded Biden, whose campaign appeals most to traditional, older Democratic voters. Such attention has generally been enjoyed instead by some of his chief rivals in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. The 77-year-old former vice president continues to lead in polls nationally and has so far withstood challenges from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and others in the battle for the party's nomination to take on Trump in November 2020.

The normally affable Biden lost his composure at a campaign event in New Hampton, Iowa, on Thursday, sparring with a man in the crowd who questioned him about his role in the Ukraine scandal that has been dogging Trump. "You're a damn liar, man," Biden told the man, who suggested without evidence that Biden had helped his son Hunter land a lucrative position with the Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

"No one has said my son has done anything wrong," Biden said. "Get your words straight, jack." Trump's request that Ukraine launch an investigation targeting Joe Biden is at the center of the impeachment probe of the president being conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trump has accused the Bidens of corruption without offering evidence. They have denied wrongdoing, and the claims have not been substantiated. The heckler at the Iowa event also questioned Biden's fitness for office. Biden responded by challenging the man to a push-up contest or an IQ test - and at one point appeared to call him "fat."

The video of the exchange quickly made the rounds on Twitter. Trump's re-election campaign posted it, suggesting that Biden had gone "berserk." A Biden campaign aide later said online that Biden had said "facts" not "fat."

Earlier, the Biden campaign had been basking in accolades for its Twitter post playing off a clip taken at a NATO summit in Britain this week that appeared to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joking about Trump's press appearances during a chat with other world leaders. "The world is laughing," reads the text over that clip and others of Trump's trips abroad. "We need a leader the world respects."

Democratic pundits and strategists on Twitter praised the spot as perhaps Biden's most effective yet. As of midday on Thursday, it had garnered 8 million views. The campaign soon posted it on Facebook and used it in a fundraising pitch. The Twitter spot was conceived and produced in-house, the Biden campaign said. "When saw the painful reception that Trump received from world leaders representing countries that have traditionally been strong American allies, it struck a chord and he felt the need to speak out," a Biden aide said.

The Trump campaign condemned it. "As the President has said, Joe Biden claims that foreign leaders have told him they want him to win the election. Of course they do, they want to keep ripping off the United States like they did before Trump became president," campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

Biden's campaign was bolstered on Thursday by the endorsement of John Kerry, the former U.S. senator, secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee. "I've never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together the world Donald Trump has smashed apart," Kerry said in a statement, crediting Biden's help on fighting Islamic State and striking a deal on Iran's nuclear program.

Kerry will join Biden on the campaign trail on Friday in Iowa and on Sunday in New Hampshire. The states will be the first to vote on a Democratic nominee next February, and Kerry won both states in the 2004 primaries. (Reporting and writing by Trevor Hunnicutt and James Oliphant; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns' Mayfield 'looked good' in return to practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice Thursday after a one-day absence to rest his bruised right hand. Wearing a wrap on his throwing hand, according to reporters who attended practice, Mayfield looked good, per h...

BRIEF-CVC In Talks With FIFA About Acquiring Rights To Club World Cup - FT

Dec 5 Reuters - CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS HOLDING DISCUSSIONS WITH FIFA ABOUT ACQUIRING THE COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THE REVAMPED CLUB WORLD CUP - FT CVC, OTHER CORPORATE GROUPS APPROACHED BY SPAINS REAL MADRID ABOUT CREATING A NEW CLUB LEAGUE CONTE...

UPDATE 3-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people, the top U.S. diplomat for Iran said on Thursday, since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, a crackdown U.S. President Donald Trump described as horrible. ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Everton sack manager Silva after derby humbling

Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva, the Premier League club said on Thursday, the day after the team slipped into the relegation zone following a humiliating 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool.Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019