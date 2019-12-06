Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-An icon's journey: Aung San Suu Kyi's life in troubled Myanmar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 06:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 06:00 IST
TIMELINE-An icon's journey: Aung San Suu Kyi's life in troubled Myanmar
Image Credit: Wikimedia

On Tuesday, World Human Rights Day, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will fight accusations of genocide brought against her country at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. Myanmar has been called to answer for alleged atrocities committed during a military-led crackdown two years ago that saw more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims flee to neighboring Bangladesh. The case has been filed with the court by Gambia.

This timeline charts Suu Kyi's journey from political prisoner to the leader of her troubled nation: June 19, 1945: Aung San Suu Kyi, daughter of Myanmar's independence hero General Aung San, is born. Her father is assassinated when she is 2 years old.

1988: She returns to Myanmar to care for her dying mother and is swept up in nationwide protests against decades of military rule. 1989: Having crushed the protests and killed thousands, the military puts Suu Kyi under house arrest.

1991: While detained in her lakeside home in Yangon, she wins the Nobel Peace Prize. 1995: She is released and regularly speaks to large crowds outside her gates.

1999: Her husband, British scholar Michael Aris, dies of cancer. Suu Kyi had chosen not to leave Myanmar to see him in case the junta blocked her return. 2000: She is detained again for 19 months.

2003: Pro-junta thugs attack her and kill several of her supporters. Afterward, she is placed under her last and longest spell of house arrest. 2007: A dramatic rise in fuel prices triggers anti-government protests led by Buddhist monks called the "Saffron Revolution". Flanked by riot police, Suu Kyi briefly greets monks at the gates of her home, energising the demonstrations, which are soon quashed by the military.

2010: A party created by the military wins a general election by a landslide. Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), boycotts the poll, saying the laws governing it are "unjust". The military then installs a quasi-civilian government led by former general Thein Sein. A few days later, Suu Kyi is released to global jubilation.

2012: Most Western sanctions on Myanmar are scrapped, as Thein Sein lifts censorships, frees hundreds of political prisoner and launches a series of reforms. April 2012: Suu Kyi decides to contest by-elections. Her NLD party wins 43 of the 44 parliamentary seats it contests.

May 2012: Suu Kyi takes her place in Myanmar's parliament in the capital, Naypyitaw. Early June 2012: Clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state kill at least 80 people. Thousands of homes are burned down. With parts of the state capital Sittwe still smoldering, Suu Kyi departs on a five-nation tour of Europe.

Oct. 2012: The Rohingya bear the brunt of a second, deadlier bout of violence in Rakhine state, but Suu Kyi refuses to speak up for them. "Now, if I were to take sides in the situation ... it would create more animosity between the two communities," she tells the BBC in an interview aired in January 2013. "Violence has been committed by both sides."

Nov. 2015: The NLD wins a general election by a landslide and Suu Kyi assumes power in a specially created role of state counselor. Oct. 2016: Rohingya militants attacked three police border posts in northern Rakhine, killing nine police officers. Myanmar's military then carries out a security operation, resulting in some 70,000 people leaving Rakhine for neighboring Bangladesh.

Aug. 25, 2017: Rohingya militants launch attacks across northern Rakhine State, triggering a military-led campaign that drives more than 730,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh. Sept. 19, 2017: Suu Kyi addresses the Rakhine crisis in a speech in Naypyitaw, saying military operations are over, as Rohingya flee and villages burn. She faces mounting international criticism for her response to the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kings' Bagley cleared to resume basketball activities

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to resume full-contact basketball activities, the team announced Thursday. Bagley, who fractured his right thumb in the Oct. 23 season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns, will b...

Steelers RB Conner to miss third straight game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said Thursday that he will miss Sundays game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. Conner also told reporters that he isnt sure when he will return.I dont wa...

Guard: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota; 3 aboard

A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard said, though officials did not offer any immediate information about the conditions of crew members. The Guard tweete...

Soccer-Johnson to replace Gallop as new Australia soccer boss in January

Football Federation Australia have appointed former City Football Group executive James Johnson to replace long-serving CEO David Gallop. Johnson, who represented Australia at youth level and has held administration roles across the globe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019