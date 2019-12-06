Mamata pays tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 63rd death anniversary and asked the people to protect the Constitution. Banerjee said the Constitution is the guiding light of our democracy and our actions must be in accordance with the Constitution.

"Homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on his death anniversary. The Constitution is the guiding light of our democracy. We must do all we can to protect it. The words of the Constitution must inspire our actions," Banerjee tweeted. Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956.

Ambedkar was the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee..

