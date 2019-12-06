Left Menu
"Der aaye durust aaye", says Jaya Bachchan on Telangana police encounter

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who had earlier advocated public lynching of rapists, commenting on the Telangana police encounter in which the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed, said in Hindi, "der aaye durust aaye (better late than never)".

  Updated: 06-12-2019 11:58 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:58 IST
Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya Bachchan speaks to media in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who had earlier advocated public lynching of rapists, commenting on the Telangana police encounter in which the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed, said in Hindi, "der aaye durust aaye (better late than never)". Early this morning, the four accused were shot dead by police after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the body of the veterinarian was found.

The four accused were under arrest and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

