President pays homage to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on 64th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On the 64th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in paying homage to him at the statue of Baba Saheb at Sansad Bhavan Lawns in the Parliament House complex this morning. He offered floral tributes at his statue. The Vice President of India and Chairman Rajya Sabha Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Speaker, Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla also offered floral tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

Among other leaders who paid floral tribute to Baba Saheb included former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar and other dignitaries.

The function was organized by the Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

(With Inputs from PIB)