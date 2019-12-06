Equality and harmony could only be possible by empowering women: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind graced and addressed a National Convention on 'Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation' at the headquarters of Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu, Rajasthan today (December 6, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the theme of this national conference is very relevant. Brahma Kumaris is carrying out the empowerment of women for social change in the true sense. He emphasized that a society based on equality and harmony could only be possible by empowering women.

The President said that women's safety is a very serious issue. A lot of work has been done on this subject but much remains to be done. The incidents of demonic attacks on girls shake the conscience of the country. It is the responsibility of every parent to instill among boys the feeling of respect for women.

(With Inputs from PIB)