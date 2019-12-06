Left Menu
Defence Ministry to hold plogging program as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

The aim of this massive exercise is to raise awareness amongst the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings clean.

The winner will be selected based on a number of participants mobilized for plogging and the amount of plastic collected. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Defence is organizing a massive plogging programme at more than 400 locations throughout the country tomorrow as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada. All three services, various other defense establishments have chalked out detailed programs to be held at different locations.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will flag off the main event from Delhi Cantt at 1230 Hrs on December 07, where around 3,000 people are expected to join and collect waste plastic and participate in other Swachhta related activities.

Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Ordnance Factory Board, Cantonment boards, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Border Road Organisation (BRO) and other affiliated organisations have formulated action plans to conduct special plogging(picking up of litter while of jogging) events.

The number of units/locations of defense establishments participating is as follows: The Army will clean up waste at 17 locations across the country from Siachen to Jaisalmer and Bhuj to Bairengte (Mizoram). Similarly, the Indian Navy will clean up waste at30 locations from Mumbai to Karwar (Karnataka) and Kolkata to Vishakapatnam. Indian Air Force will also clean up waste at 150 locations from Hindon to Upper Shillong (Meghalaya) and Nagpur to Trivandrum. Apart from the three services, the Indian Coast Guard has identified 47 locations, Cantonment Boards - 62 locations, NCC – 18 locations, Sainik Schools – 31 locations, BRO -18 locations, Comptroller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) – 20 locations, etc. across the country.

The aim of this massive exercise is to raise awareness amongst the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings clean. The slogan for this event is 'Plastic Se Raksha – Swachhata Hi Suraksha'. Swachhta anthem will be played in all the events across the country. Community awareness programs such as nukkadnataks, debates, quizzes, painting competitions among students, etc. will also be organised.

These events will be conducted towards spreading awareness against the ill-effect of plastic on the environment, bring about behavioral change with respect to sanitation and to give up the use of plastic including carrying bags, plastic cutlery, plastic water bottles, etc.

There will also be competition amongst the units. The winner will be selected based on a number of participants mobilized for plogging and the amount of plastic collected.

Swachh Bharat Mission is one of the flagship programs of the Government, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi throughout the country on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi in 2014 to realise his dream of 'Clean India'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

