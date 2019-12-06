Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stalin hails SC order on local body polls in TN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:49 IST
Stalin hails SC order on local body polls in TN

DMK President M K Stalin on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court deciding to put on hold the elections for local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones in Tamil Nadu, as he sought to assert his party never wanted to stop the polls from being held. A "planned campaign" was being carried out that his party had moved the apex court only to stop the elections from being held in the state, he said.

"This verdict upholds democracy. I wholeheartedly welcome it on behalf of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam," the party chief told reporters here. DMK never moved the court seeking a stay against conducting the polls but only insisted that delimitation and reservation was not proper, he said adding the party has been highlighting it since 2016, when the polls were originally due.

"If we say hold elections in a proper manner, a planned false campaign is carried out that DMK is trying to stop the polls," he said, and accused "some" in the media also of echoing such an allegation made by certain politicians, though he did not name anyone. The court verdict was a 'victory' for DMK's demands regarding delimitation and reservation, Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, said.

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to put on hold the elections to local bodies in nine new districts for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde considered the suggestion put forward by the Tamil Nadu government that it was willing to put on hold the civic polls in these districts for complying with legal formalities like a fresh delimitation exercise and for deciding the issue of reservation for women and SC/ST candidates.

The top court's order came on a plea moved by the DMK seeking a direction to the state authorities to "carry out delimitation, reservation and rotation process and fulfill all other legal requirements before issuing any election notifications and conducting elections" for the local bodies. The much delayed elections to rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and 30, the State Election Commission had announced on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ghost Stories' teaser out: A spooky way to start 2020

A week ago, after filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a short video giving a sneak-peak of whats in store for the Netflixs upcoming show Ghost Stories, the team on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the show. The show is a combinatio...

For the four rape accused life ended where it all started

Far from the bustle of the city, this non-descript village with paddy and tomato fields has come alive after the four men accused of gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter on Friday. The bodies of the four...

AI judges and verdicts via chat app: the brave new world of China's digital courts

Hangzhou China, Dec 6 AFP Artificial-intelligence judges, cyber-courts, and verdicts delivered on chat apps -- welcome to Chinas brave new world of justice spotlighted by authorities this week. China is encouraging digitisation to streamlin...

China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more forwarding-looking, targeted and effective policies, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.The government will employ counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019