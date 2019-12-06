Rahul says 'fashion' to make people fight with each other

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that there is an atmosphere of hatred and anger in the country and it is a fashion to make people fight with each other. "I want to give one message to the students. There is an atmosphere of hatred and anger in the country. It is a fashion to make people of our country fight with each other. But the country will not succeed if it is divided. The country will not succeed if we divide it on the lines of caste, religion and language," Gandhi said at an event here.

"It is the duty of every single child of India to make sure there is no hatred in their hearts. When we hate each other, we weaken our country," he added. Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, inaugurated newly-constructed block at Vakeri High School here and said: "It is important that everybody gets access to these type of school buildings irrespective of their background and from where they come from. The poorest child should come to study in these buildings."

Like earlier, the Congress leader today also got a translator Pooja, a student to translate his speech into Malayalam. (ANI)

