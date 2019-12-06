Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snatch power from men to shield yourself against crime: Priyanka to women

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:33 IST
Snatch power from men to shield yourself against crime: Priyanka to women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed grave concern over the crime against women and urged them to "snatch power from men" to protect themselves from such crime. "I would say women should get power in the society. I will tell my sisters to snatch power from men, fight panchayat and Vidhan Sabha elections and come forward in politics so that you get power and protect yourself when such incidents take place," said Priyanka Gandhi in an informal interaction with newspersons.

The Congress leader who is here on a two-day visit, reiterated that her party will fight for the rights of women at all levels. Attacking the state government on the law and order situation, specially on crime against women, she said, "In Unnao, it has been seen that there have been almost 90 rape cases in last 11 months."

"When the last incident was reported, the government shielded criminals till the last. You can think how difficult it would have been for the woman and her patience to fight the battle," she said, referring to the Unnao rape case in which a BJP lawmaker is an accused. "in Mainpuri, Sambhal -- you must have seen what happened? How can the women have faith in this government? UP has become number one state in cases of crime against women. And what is the chief minister saying and what action is being taken by him? He has to take the responsibility," she stressed.

The Congress leader said it should be taken as an emergency like situation and also suggested to the government to extend prompt help to victims. "My suggestion is that a cell be set up in the office of the chief minister where the SP of every district report directly to the CM about the cases of complaints by women and in 24 hours, FIRs should be lodged and security extended," she said.

"But you are giving security to criminals. It is not a political issue. It concerns women security and should be taken in all seriousness," she stressed. Asked to comment on the killing of rape accused in Hyderabad, she said, "I have clearly said it is the duty of the governments concerned to ensure law and order. I do not know the details and it would not be right for me to comment without having full knowledge."

"The situation is that women today fear venturing out of their homes and no action is taken. In Unnao case, it took four months in lodging FIR and that too only on court directives," she said, adding the government will have to decide whether they are on the side of women or criminals and taken action. Asked whether it required more stringent laws to deal with the crime against women, she said, "Law is clear after the Nirbhaya case and they have to be implemented."

PTI SAB RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar is misleading HC, claims Congress's Gaurav Pandya

Congress leader Gaurav Pandya alleged before the Gujarat High Court on Friday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars claim that the Supreme Court rejected Congress plea about Rajya Sabha bypoll on merit was misleading. Pandya lost to...

Home Secy writes to states, asks them to ensure security of women

The Centre has asked all states to take every possible steps for the security of women, saying it was the highest priority of the government. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that h...

Will support CAB if citizenship given to all communities:

Slamming the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its proposal for a pan-India NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that both were against the basic principles of the Constitution. She said she would sup...

French SNCF says railway traffic will still be disrupted Monday

French railways company SNCF said on Friday it expected rail traffic would still be heavily disrupted on Monday, based on statements from transport unions.Over the weekend, we expect to see a level of disruption similar to the past two days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019