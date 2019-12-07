Iran 'meddling' a 'huge violation of Iraqi sovereignty': US

The United States on Friday accused Iran of meddling in Iraq's quest to form a government, calling it a "huge violation" of sovereignty. "We are encouraging neighbors not to meddle and undermine the constitution of the country," said David Schenker, the top US diplomat for the Middle East.

Pointing to elite Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's presence in Baghdad, Schenker said: "It is unorthodox and it is incredibly problematic and it is a huge violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

