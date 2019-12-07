Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House tells Congress it will refuse to participate in impeachment hearings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:00 IST
White House tells Congress it will refuse to participate in impeachment hearings

The White House informed the U.S. Congress on Friday that it will refuse to participate in impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee next week. In a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry "completely baseless" and said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had ordered Democrats to proceed with articles of impeachment "before your committee has heard a single shred of evidence."

"We don't see any reason to participate because the process is unfair," said a senior administration official. "We haven't been given any fair opportunity to participate. The speaker has already announced the predetermined result and they will not give us the ability to call any witnesses."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in final debate before UK election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit on Friday in the last televised debate before next weeks election that will determine the path for Britains departure from the European Union. Six d...

Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida

A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a Tweet.The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at ...

Distribution of leaked UK-U.S. documents 'tied to' Russian operation -Reddit

Internet discussion site Reddit said on Friday the leak and distribution of classified UK-U.S. trade documents during Britains election campaign was tied to a previous Russian information operation. Reuters reported on Monday that the way t...

Runaway warming could sink fishing and reef tourism, researchers warn

Countries from Egypt to Mexico could lose 95 of their income from coral reef tourism, and parts of West Africa could see their ocean fisheries decline by 85 by the turn of the century if planet-warming emissions continue to rise, oceans exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019