Snap poll shows UK PM Johnson narrowly won pre-election TV debate

A snap poll published after a pre-election BBC television debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn showed Johnson was narrowly considered to be the winner, Sky News said.

A total of 52% of respondents in the poll conducted by YouGov said Johnson performed best overall compared with 48% who said Corbyn was the winner.

