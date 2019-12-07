Snap poll shows UK PM Johnson narrowly won pre-election TV debate
A snap poll published after a pre-election BBC television debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn showed Johnson was narrowly considered to be the winner, Sky News said.
A total of 52% of respondents in the poll conducted by YouGov said Johnson performed best overall compared with 48% who said Corbyn was the winner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
