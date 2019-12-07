Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 killed, 2 injured as cops open fire outside Jharkhand poll

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:35 IST
1 killed, 2 injured as cops open fire outside Jharkhand poll

One person was killed and two others injured on Saturday, after security personnel opened fire on a group of men who police claimed tried to snatch their arms in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling was underway, police said. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said the man was killed when personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired on the assailants near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospital, said Meena, who is also the nodal officer for assembly election-related security measures. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said the incident is being probed and polling in the booth has been stopped.

A police officer also suffered injuries when angry villagers resorted to stone pelting after the incident, police sources said. Sisai is among the 20 assembly constituencies to go to polls in the second of the five-phase elections in Jharkhand.

PTI PVR RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police to take both 'hard' and 'soft' approaches against protests - commissioner

The Hong Kong police will use both hard and soft approaches when dealing with protests, Hong Kongs police commissioner Chris Tang told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.The police chief spoke ahead of a potentially large pro-democracy demons...

9th edition of Delhi Comic Con from Dec 20

Famous national and international artists, stand-up comedians, and, cosplay competitions will get the national capital buzzing at the 9th edition of Delhi Comic Con here. The pop culture extravaganza is all set to unravel a roller coaster r...

Another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice: Rahul on Unnao rape victim death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the heart-wrenching death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze and said another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice. The rape victim, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospit...

Chrissy Teigen shares an adorable picture with her 'stylist' daughter

Looks like Chrissy Teigen has found a go-to stylist in her daughter. She shared an adorable picture of her daughter styling her. Looking in awe, Chrissy shared a sweet mother-daughter picture on Twitter and captioned the post, working late ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019