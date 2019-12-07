Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 16:21 IST
UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The leak of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online, tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, has all the hallmarks of an attempt to interfere in Britain's upcoming election, a British minister said on Saturday.

The opposition Labour Party says the leaked documents show the ruling Conservatives are plotting to offer the state-run National Health Service (NHS) for sale in post-Brexit trade talks with Washington. The NHS, much loved by Britons, has become a major issue in campaigning for the Dec. 12 election, polls ahead of which show Labour trailing the Conservatives.

On Friday, social media site Reddit it believed the documents had been leaked by a campaign that originated in Russia, fuelling fears that Moscow was seeking to interfere in Britain's election. "I understand from what was being put on that website that those who seem to know about these things say it seems to have all the hallmarks of some form of interference," culture minister Nicky Morgan told BBC radio.

"If that is the case, that is extremely serious. One of the things we are looking for and monitoring is any interference in our elections, that is a serious, serious matter." Researchers told Reuters on Monday that the way the documents were first shared on Reddit and then promoted online closely resembled a disinformation campaign uncovered earlier this year which originated in Russia.

A Labour spokesman declined to comment on how the party obtained the leaked documents or ties to the Russian campaign and said its decision to publish them on Nov. 27 was in the public interest. The documents contain 451 pages detailing six meetings between U.S. and British officials to discuss trade and investment since July 2017. Britain has previously accused Russia of meddling or trying to interfere in Western elections, accusations repeatedly denied by Moscow. Officials in Moscow were not immediately available for comment on the latest incident.

The British parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has carried out an inquiry into allegations of Russian activity aimed at the United Kingdom, including in the 2016 referendum on EU membership, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to publish its report before the election. The government says there has been no successful attempt to meddle in British elections but critics said Johnson had sat on it because it might contain embarrassing revelations about his Conservative Party's links.

"If we want to get to the bottom of the extent to which the Russian state interferes in elections, can we please publish the Intelligence and Security Committee report," Labour transport spokesman Andy McDonald told BBC radio. The government said in a statement it was "already looking into the matter" with support from the National Cyber Security Centre, part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency.

Britain's security agencies have warned that Russia and other countries may try to disrupt next week's election -- called by Johnson to try to break the Brexit deadlock in parliament -- with cyberattacks or divisive political messages on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati appeals UP Guv to meet CM Adityanath, police dept over increasing incidents of crime against women

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday appealed Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police over the issue of increase in incidents of crime against women. This comes after Ma...

Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP

Amidst growing demand for domicile certificate and job protection following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, the BJPs Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday assured the people that their rights would be protected to permissible maximum lim...

Germany's SPD slip in polls after choosing new leftist leaders

Support for Germanys Social Democrats SPD has fallen after members last week chose as leaders a leftist duo who are sceptical about remaining in government with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives, a poll showed on Saturday. At a party ...

Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness

Fawad Alam returned from a decade in the test wilderness on Saturday after Pakistan recalled the middle-order batsman for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka later this month. The 34-year-old replaced Iftikhar Ahmed, who managed onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019