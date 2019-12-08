UK's Conservatives 11 points ahead of Labour before election - Deltapoll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has an 11-point lead over the opposition Labour Party although its advantage has been cut slightly, a Deltapoll survey for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed.
The Conservatives were on 44%, down one point, and Labour was up one point to 33%, the poll said. The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat Party was down four points on 11%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Mail on Sunday
- Conservatives
- Labour
- antiBrexit
ALSO READ
90 per cent Sikh heritage sites located in Pakistan, says Indian-origin British historian
Tennis-Free tickets get British fans making late dash to Madrid
British parliament to reconvene on Dec. 17 - Downing Street statement
UPDATE 1-British parliament to reconvene on Dec. 17 - Downing Street statement
Boris Johnson's Get Brexit Done manifesto seeks stronger ties with India