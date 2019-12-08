Left Menu
BSP terms Mohan Bhagwat's statements on cows as 'sloppy'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for stating that 'criminal mindset of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows'.

BSP National spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for stating that 'criminal mindset of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows'. BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that Bhagwat's statement on Saturday was not supported by any scientific, sociological or criminological study.

"As far as compassion is concerned it should be towards not only the cows but the entire humanity. It should be towards all living things, but to make a statement of this nature without validating it by such a senior person is sloppy and should be avoided," Bhadoria told ANI here. Bhagwat while speaking at an award ceremony of the Go-Vigyan Sanshodhan Sanstha, an organisation dedicated to `cow science' research, on Saturday said, "Cow is the mother of universe....it nurtures soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as flower."

"When jails set up cow-sheds and prisoners started rearing cows, the authorities saw that the criminal mindset of these prisoners started diminishing, and I am telling you this from the experiences shared by some jail authorities," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

