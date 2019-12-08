Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for a mindset change to end crime against women

Vice President Venkaiah Nadu on Sunday expressed concern over the growing crimes against women in the country and said that the change of mindset is the need of the hour to curb the menace.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:25 IST
VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for a mindset change to end crime against women
Vice President Venkaiah Nadu addresses a college function in Pune [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Venkaiah Nadu on Sunday expressed concern over the growing crimes against women in the country and said that the change of mindset is the need of the hour to curb the menace. "In Indian tradition, we treat women as our mothers and as sisters but what has happened in recent days in certain parts of the country is really shameful and is a challenge for all of us. The change in the mindset is the need of the hour. Such incidents are bringing a bad name to India. We must never denigrate our country," he said while addressing a function in Pune.

"We should collectively create psychology and a mindset in the society which condemns and denounced such bad practices. Promoting better practices is the need of the hour and which is why I feel that in every educational institute, with education, we should also educate children about our culture. This should be the responsibility of the teachers". "We must all take an owe to see that this sort of discrimination, this sort of atrocity are stopped. We should not look at it from the angle of religion and also from the angle of the region. We should not look it from the political prism. The moment you look it from the political prism, the cause is lost."

"Bringing new laws are not the solution, however, I am not against bringing any new law or the new Bill. We brought the Bill on Nirbhaya what happened? Is the problem solved? So, I always feel that what is required is not a Bill rather a political and administrative skill to kill the social evils of the society," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Naughtiest sin? PM Johnson admits cycling on the pavement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the naughtiest thing he was prepared to admit to was breaking the law by cycling on the pavement. When asked by Sky what the naughtiest thing he was ready to admit to was, Johnson ini...

For second straight day, all flights remain cancelled at Srinagar airport

Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended for the second consecutive day as all flights were canceled on Sunday due to dense fog causing poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said. All flights at Srinagar airport w...

US-based start-up expands in India, Southeast Asia and China

Indias building control and energy efficiency market is estimated to touch USD 2 billion a year with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12 percent over the next three years, according to buildings technology start-up 75F. The US-based bu...

Delhi emerging as a tinderbox with poor strength of firefighters

The national capital is emerging as a tinderbox as data shows that there has been a constant increase in the number of fire calls received by Delhi Fire Services DFS. The data published in 2011 showed that the total fire calls had increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019