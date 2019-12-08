Left Menu
Complete failure of Delhi power department: Bihar minister on fire tragedy

Hours after 43 people lost their lives in a fire incident in Rani Jhasi road, Bihar irrigation minister Sanjay Jha on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's power department for not assessing fire safety norms in the national capital at regular intervals.

  New Delhi
  08-12-2019
Bihar irrigation minister Sanjay Jha speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"This was bound to happen, you go and see the situation inside, there are live wires. Maximum people were from Purvanchal and Bihar, there were people from Madhubani and Darbhanga. It is a complete failure of the power department," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi. "Most of the people died due to suffocation and some due to burn injuries. This is the complete failure of Delhi government and Electricity department. They are responsible for the death of so many people," he added.

At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory operating in a residential area in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were rescued from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been rescued from the site. (ANI)

