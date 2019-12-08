UK security minister says no Russian money behind Conservative election bid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has not funded its election campaign with Russian money, security minister Brandon Lewis told the BBC on Sunday.

Asked whether Russian money had been funding the party, Lewis said: "No, the funding for the Conservative Party comes from people who are declared through the Electoral Commission and are British citizens."

Foreign nationals are not allowed to make donations to UK political parties.

