UK Labour's McDonnell: I worry anti-Semitism has affected our election campaign

British opposition Labour Party's John McDonnell said on Sunday he was worried that accusations of failing to tackle anti-Semitism had damaged his party's election campaign.

"I worry that this has had its effect," McDonnell told the BBC. "We've done everything, I think, we can possibly do, we've apologised to the Jewish community."

