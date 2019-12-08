UK Labour's McDonnell: I worry anti-Semitism has affected our election campaign
British opposition Labour Party's John McDonnell said on Sunday he was worried that accusations of failing to tackle anti-Semitism had damaged his party's election campaign.
"I worry that this has had its effect," McDonnell told the BBC. "We've done everything, I think, we can possibly do, we've apologised to the Jewish community."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
