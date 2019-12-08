Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fire: BJP slams Kejriwal for attending inauguration event, terms him 'insensitive'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:40 IST
Delhi fire: BJP slams Kejriwal for attending inauguration event, terms him 'insensitive'

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saying he has shown his "insensitiveness" by attending a programme for inauguration of a sewer line project in Timarpur on a day 43 lives were lost in a fire incident in the city. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, however, dismissed Tiwari's charge saying the inauguration event was wrapped up by paying condolence to the victims of the fire incident.

In the worst fire accident since the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy in the national capital, 43 people died when a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday. "At a time when entire Delhi is shrouded in grief, 43 families have been devastated and many are injured... the Delhi chief minister is organising 'Badhai Timarpur' programme. Kejriwal ji, how can be you so insensitive ?" Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi.

The programme was held for inauguration of sewer line laying work in Timarpur, Mukherjee Nagar and Indira Vikas Colony. A banner carrying 'Badhai Timarpur' message was put up on the stage which Chief Minister Kejriwal shared with other guests of the event. Senior AAP leader and party spokesperson Dilip Pandey, who attended the programme, said that the event was turned into a condolence meet and was wrapped up with a brief speech by the chief minister.

"A two-minute silence was observed for those killed in the Anaj Mandi fire incident. The chief minister said a magisterial probe has been ordered and the guilty will not be spared. Tiwari should not indulge in politics on such tragic matters," Pandey said. The BJP has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the deceased and Rs 25,000 for the injured. The party also cancelled all its programmes for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter deaths are nothing but extra-judicial killing: CPI

Encounter deaths are nothing but extra-judicial killing CPI Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI The CPI on Sunday said it disapproved of police encounter like the one in Hyderabad, in which four accused were shot dead, and sought improvement in judicial ...

Protests grip Iraq's capital and south despite rising toll

Baghdad, Dec 8 AFP Thousands of Iraqi protesters streamed into streets and public squares in the capital and restive south on Sunday, saying they were not deterred by deadly violence meant to scare them. In Baghdad, crowds of anti-governmen...

'Hunar Haat' preserving, promoting artisans and craftsmen work: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that Hunar Haat has proved to be an effective and successful mission to preserve and promote Indias indigenous traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsmen which was on the verge of e...

Will write to CMs, HC chief justices of all states to complete

Will write to CMs, HC chief justices of all states to completeprobe in rape and POCSO cases in 2 months, and trial within 6months Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019