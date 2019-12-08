Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Nadler says vote 'possible' on Trump articles of impeachment this week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:33 IST
UPDATE 1-Nadler says vote 'possible' on Trump articles of impeachment this week
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Sunday that articles of impeachment were being drafted and it was possible his panel could vote this week on charges against President Donald Trump.

Nadler told CNN's "State of the Union" that the panel had "a lot to consider" in determining which charges to file against the Republican president. "There are possible drafts that various people are writing," he said. "But the fact is we're not going to make any decision as to how broad the articles should be, as to what they contain what the wording is - until after the hearing tomorrow."

The committee will hold a public hearing on Monday to consider evidence gathered in the inquiry that focuses on Trump's request that Ukraine investigates former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face the president in the 2020 U.S. election. Democratic lawmakers worked through the weekend digesting the information they received from the House Intelligence Committee and constitutional law scholars who testified before Congress on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus seeks $70 mln in compensation over Russian tainted oil - Belta

Belarus is seeking about 70 million in compensation because of disruption in flows in a pipeline on its territory caused by contaminated Russian oil, state news agency Belta reported on Sunday.Vladimir Semashko, the Belarus ambassador to Mo...

ICSSR chairman B B Kumar passes away

Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research ICSSR, B B Kumar, passed away on Sunday, the council said. He had not been keeping well for some time, it said.With profound grief we announce the sad demise of the Chairman of ICSSR...

On eve of Karna bypolls counting, Deve Gowda at Saibaba temple

Former prime minister and JD S chief H D Deve Gowda on Sunday visited Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra on the eve of the results of the crucial Karnataka assembly bypolls. Counting of votes in the byelections to 15 assembly constitu...

1 killed in firecracker factory blast in MP's Harda

A 22-year-old labourer was killed on Sunday in a blast in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradeshs Harda district, police said. Narendra Dhurve died on the spot in the blast that took place in Pipalpani village, some 40 kilometres from her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019