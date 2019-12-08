Tribals to protest at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi tomorrow
Tribals from different parts of the country led by Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao will stage a protest for their rights at Ramleela Maidan here on Monday.
Tribals from different parts of the country led by Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao will stage a protest for their rights at Ramleela Maidan here on Monday.
In a statement, the BJP MP Rao said, "Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, Thudum Debba Telangana will be conducting a one day program 'Chalo Delhi' at Ramleela Maidan on December 9 from 11:00 am onwards to protect the rights of Tribals and in which tribal brothers and sisters from all corners of the country viz Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, and Jharkhand will participate in huge number in this peaceful struggle for their rights." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Adilabad
- BJP
- Madhya Pradesh
- Odisha
- Chhattisgarh
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; NCP's Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM
BJP-NCP govt in Maharashtra takes charge after President's Rule revoked at 5.47 am on Saturday: Notification.
Maharashtra needed stable govt, not 'khichdi' govt, says Fadnavis after taking oath as CM
Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am
PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on becoming Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM