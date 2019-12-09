Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Department watchdog to issue report on FBI handling of Russia probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:31 IST
Justice Department watchdog to issue report on FBI handling of Russia probe

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to announce on Monday that the FBI, despite some mistakes, was legally justified in 2016 in opening its investigation into contacts between President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, according to sources familiar with the findings.

Michael Horowitz, the department's inspector general, is set to release findings from a review begun in 2018 of the politically explosive matter. The Republican president has accused the FBI of improperly launching the investigation, including "spying" on his campaign, in a bid to destroy his candidacy and protect Democrats, and has advocated to "investigate the investigators." FBI officials have said the inquiry was launched because of legitimate concerns about unlawful foreign influence in U.S. elections.

Democrats have accused Trump of seeking to discredit a legitimate investigation that detailed extensive interactions between his campaign and Russia and long cast a cloud over his presidency. Horowitz's inquiry focuses on whether the FBI made any serious mistakes or omissions when it applied to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) in 2016 to obtain a surveillance warrant to track the communications of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser. This court handles U.S. government applications for electronic surveillance and other investigative actions for foreign intelligence purposes.

People familiar with the findings, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Horowitz concluded that the FBI had the proper legal basis to open the investigation. They said that Horowitz did find some mistakes in the process of obtaining the warrant, though this did not undermine the wiretap's legality. The report is expected to fault some FBI actions. U.S. media outlets have reported Horowitz found that a former low-level FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, improperly altered an email submitted to the FISA court when the surveillance warrant was being renewed.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment. Horowitz's report will not be the final word on the subject. Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, in May appointed John Durham, a federal prosecutor in Connecticut, to examine whether the Russia investigation was properly predicated. Durham's work has become a criminal investigation.

The FBI investigation, launched in the summer of 2016 ahead of the November election pitting Trump against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, was taken over in May 2017 by former FBI chief Robert Mueller after Trump fired James Comey as the agency's director. Mueller's 22-month special counsel investigation detailed a Russian campaign of hacking and propaganda to sow discord in the United States, harm Clinton and boost Trump. Mueller documented numerous contacts between Trump campaign figures and Moscow but found insufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

Trump called the investigation a witch hunt and assailed FBI leaders and career staffers who worked on it. STEELE DOSSIER

Trump's supporters have accused the FBI of improperly relying on a dossier by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele when it sought to justify to the FISA court the Page wiretap. Trump's allies have accused the FBI of failing to disclose that Steele was employed by a firm funded by Democrats to conduct opposition research on him. Horowitz is expected to conclude that the dossier was not the sole piece of evidence used to convince the court, the sources said.

Clinesmith was identified during a congressional hearing last year by Republican congressman Mark Meadows as the "FBI Attorney 2" mentioned in a previous Horowitz report that examined how the agency handled its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state. Clinesmith, former FBI attorney Lisa Page and former special agency Peter Strzok were found to have exchanged text messages critical of Trump.

In one instance, FBI Attorney 2 sent a message to another agency lawyer commenting about the amount of money a person under investigation had been paid while working on Trump's campaign. When the lawyer asked if that had made him "rethink" his commitment to Trump's administration, FBI Attorney 2 responded, "Hell no. Viva le resistance." Lisa Page, not related to Carter Page, has since left the FBI. Strzok was fired over the texts and has sued the Justice Department, claiming wrongful termination.

While Horowitz found that the texts "cast a cloud" over the FBI's handling of the investigation, he concluded in that prior report there was no evidence showing political bias impacted its decision-making. Durham's investigation's is ongoing. Durham and Barr traveled to Rome in September to meet with Italian intelligence officials about Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese university professor who, according to Mueller's report, had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.

According to Mueller's report, Mifsud met with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and told him Russia possessed potentially damaging emails on Clinton. Papadopoulos was later charged with lying to the FBI as part of Mueller's investigation and pleaded guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi fire tragedy: Relatives say confused how to take bodies back home

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College, where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was done, as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home. Zakir Hus...

Russian forces enter former Islamic State stronghold in Syria after U.S. pullback

Russian forces have entered Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the Islamic State caliphate, in one of the starkest examples yet of how Moscow has filled the vacuum created by President Donald Trumps decision to pull U.S. forces from nort...

Pak shells forwards areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated ceasefire by targeting forward areas with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials said. Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mor...

71 foreign tourists hire heritage train for Rs 2.66 L

A total of 71 foreign tourists from six countries on Monday enjoyed the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris district, hiring the heritage Mountain train at a cost of Rs 2.66 lakh. The Salem Division of Southern Railway is organising such trips o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019