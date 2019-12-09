Left Menu
President Ramaphosa saddened by passing Professor Ben Turok

Professor Turok was the only surviving member of the original underground leadership of the South African Communist Party. 

Professor Turok passed away today, Monday 09 December 2019, at the age of 92.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of Struggle stalwart and former parliamentarian Professor Ben Turok.

Professor Turok passed away today, Monday 09 December 2019, at the age of 92.

The President offers his sincere condolences to Professor Turok's spouse, Mary, and their children Ivan, Fred, and Neil, as well as Professor Turok's friends, comrades, and associates in South Africa and around the Continent and the international community.

Professor Turok was the only surviving member of the original underground leadership of the South African Communist Party.

He was arrested in 1962 under the Explosives Act and was sentenced to three years' imprisonment in Pretoria before being placed under house arrest.

He fled South Africa without his family and spent two decades in exile as a guest of several African states.

Professor Turok, who was an economics professor, served as a Member of Parliament from 1995 to 2014 – a period during which he distinguished himself as Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.

President Ramaphosa said: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of an outstanding yet humble patriot of our nation.

"Professor Turok made enormous personal sacrifices which helped us attain our freedom.

"He was a principled freedom fighter, dedicated to non-racialism and the unity of our nation and of our liberation movement.

"He was a true democrat and servant of our people who stood up to injustice, corruption and the abuse of public office both during our Struggle and into the democratic dispensation.

"Personally and politically, Professor Turok conducted himself strictly in accordance with the values of our democratic Constitution and made invaluable contributions to debates on questions of national importance. He leaves a big void and an equally formidable legacy. He will be greatly missed."

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

