Karnataka rejected 'corrupt, selfish' govt by giving majority to us: BJP

The BJP on Monday took a dig at its rival Congress and JD(S), saying people of Karnataka have rejected outright those "who are selfish and corrupt" by handing over a resounding victory to the saffron party candidates in the assembly bypolls. "Congratulations to CM B S Yediyurappa and Nalin Kateel and our karyakartas on BJP's resounding victory in Karnataka bypolls. I thank people of Karnataka for their unwavering faith in BJP. Our government will continue to transform Karnataka under the guidance of PM," BJP president Amit Shah tweeted.

Its working president J P Nadda said people have rejected outright those who are selfish and corrupt by giving a clear majority to the BJP. "People had given mandate to the BJP even in the assembly polls and they have put their stamp of approval on it in these bypolls," he said, asserting that voters have expressed their faith in the party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling BJP on Monday swept the Assembly bypolls in Karnataka, winning 12 of the 15 seats to help the four-month-old Yediyurappa government retain majority.

