Manipur govt declares holiday to celebrate ILP extension on tomorrow

All educational institutes, government offices and institutions will remain closed on Tuesday to celebrate the extension of Inner Line Permit (IPL) system to Manipur. According to a government order, all public sector undertakings, corporations and autonomous bodies under the state government will observe a day-long holiday.

"The Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare holiday on December 10, 2019, for all government offices and educational institution including public sector undertakings, corporations, autonomous bodies under the Government of Manipur on the historic occasion of announcement by the Union Home Minister of India that Inner Line Permit (ILP) system will be implemented in the State of Manipur by orders and in the name of Governor," the order said. Speaking to ANI here after the announcement, Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic step.

"On behalf of the people of Manipur, I thank Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending IPL to the state," he said. Singh said that the IPL will ensure full protection to the state from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The Chief Minister that there was a lot of panic over the Bill and the announcement has brought relief to the state. "There was a lot of panic in Manipur over CAB as it concerns to the protection of indigenous people," Singh told reporters here.

Moving the Bill for the passage in Lok Sabha, Shah said: "We are including Manipur in the Inner Line Permit system. This big issue has now been resolved. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Manipur for fulfilling this long-standing demand." An ILP is a travel document that is issued by the Government of India for travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. (ANI)

