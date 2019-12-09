Left Menu
Include persecuted Muslim sects in Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: SAD

YSR Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suggested the government to include some Muslim sects, which they claim are facing persecution, in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

YSR Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suggested the government to include some Muslim sects, which they claim are facing persecution, in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. During a debate in the Parliament, YSR Congress and Akali Dal members supported the contentious bill which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Participating in the debate, YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy said, "We support this bill but we have certain concerns also, we expect Government to take note of our concerns. Even among Muslims, there are sects which are persecuted, we request the Government to also treat them at par." Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also made similar suggestions.

"Why don't we add names of Muslims? There are cases of Muslims being persecuted within their religion. I'll give you an example of the Ahmadiyya community in Punjab. Qadian is their headquarters all over the world. They're minority Muslims in Pakistan," Badal said. Earlier, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the bill disguises people on religious and is against the constitutional values, a charge later denied by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Replying to members questions and allegations on the bill in the House, the Home Minister said, "Under no dimension, this bill is unconstitutional, or is against Article 14." The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

