Trump to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday at the White House, a senior administration official said on Monday.
Joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the three will "discuss the state of the bilateral relationship," the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
