Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Muslims bigger patriots": Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan has said that Muslims had the choice to go to Pakistan following partition in 1947, but opted not to do so, and are therefore bigger "patriots" than those who did not have that choice.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 11:40 IST
"Muslims bigger patriots": Azam Khan
SP leader Azam Khan speaking to ANI on Tuesday in Rampur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan has said that Muslims had the choice to go to Pakistan following partition in 1947, but opted not to do so, and are therefore bigger "patriots" than those who did not have that choice. "In 1947, the country was partitioned. Those who did not go to Pakistan, they had a choice. No one else had that choice except Muslims. Those who did not go to Pakistan are bigger patriots than those who did not have that option. If this is the punishment for their patriotism, then what can I say as it seems that only heads are counted in democracy, not brains," Khan told ANI on Tuesday after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

The SP leader alleged that the opposition was not heard by the government during the debate on the Bill. "The decision (passing of the CAB) was based on power (numerical superiority). The opposition does not have the numbers and so they were not heard. In a good democracy, the government should listen to the opposition and consider what they have to say," he said.

The CAB Bill was passed in Lok Sabha with 311 MPs voting in favour of the bill and 80 voting against it. It will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. BJP-led NDA requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house for the bill to be passed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

ISRO Chairman K Sivan offers prayers at Tirupati ahead of PSLV's 50th mission

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan offered prayers at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple on Tuesday morning here before the launch of satellites from PSLV C48 scheduled for tomorrow. While speaking to media, he said...

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights: President Ram Nath Kovind.

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights President Ram Nath Kovind....

Maha: Woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019