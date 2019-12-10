Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader rules out protest concessions ahead of Beijing visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:57 IST
Hong Kong leader rules out protest concessions ahead of Beijing visit
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out further concessions to the city's pro-democracy movement ahead of her weekend visit to Beijing, despite a landslide election defeat for the government and a peaceful mass march. The movement, which marked its six month anniversary on Monday, was initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to mainland China but has since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing's rule.

In a rare lull in police-protestor clashes, around 800,000 people marched peacefully through the city's streets Sunday, urging the government to respond to their five demands -- which include an independent inquiry into the police, an amnesty for those arrested, and fully free elections. An end to violence is something the city's pro-Beijing leadership has insisted must be a precursor to meaningful dialogue -- but in her weekly press conference on Tuesday, Lam refused to accept protesters' demands further to the extradition bill's withdrawal.

"If a particular demand requires us to deviate from the law... I could not agree to accept those demands simply for the purpose of reaching people's aspirations." Lam argued that an amnesty for those arrested -- more than 6,000 people since June, 40 percent of the students -- would violate the spirit of the rule of law. "How can we completely ignore the rule of law just to fulfill the demands... So we have no way to make the response, but we are still willing to examine the social problems reflected by this incident in the hope of relieving residents' grievance," she added.

Lam said would give a "full account" of what has happened in the city when she goes to Beijing on Saturday for her regular duty visit, which typically involves a meeting with President Xi Jinping. In late November, the city's pro-democracy camp won a landslide victory in local elections, which critics described as a referendum for the movement, but Lam and her government remained unrattled.

In a fresh defeat for Lam's administration, a Hong Kong court Tuesday effectively lifted a ban on demonstrators wearing face masks by refusing a government request to suspend a lower court's ruling that it was unconstitutional. However, the judges warned that anyone who continued to wear masks had to face the "risk of having acted contrary to the law" if the government wins its appeal.

Lam imposed the ban in October under colonial-era emergency powers not used in more than half a century in a move aimed at quelling months of unrest. Protesters have used face masks to avoid identification and respirators to protect themselves from tear gas.

The movement has upended the semi-autonomous Chinese hub's reputation for stability and blanketed its streets with unprecedented scenes of political violence. Despite a lull in clashes in the past two weeks, tension bubbled under the surface as police defused two improvised mail bombs discovered near a school and seized firearms including a pistol during overnight raids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Toyota elevates N Raja as head of financial arm in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday announced organizational changes, with N Raja taking over as the managing director of the companys financial services arm with effect from January 2020. Raja, who is currently deputy managing director f...

Macao’s first LRT offers 22 days’ free ride to passengers

Much awaited first light rail line of Macao was dedicated to the people on Tuesday.However, within an hour of its operation it faced technical glitch due to which people had to off board the coach but it was soon maintained.Made on an eleva...

MP honeytrap: Vijayvargiya attacks Nath, says top officials

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesdsay claimed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was working at the behest of bureaucrats in the states infamous honeytrap case since senior officers were involved in it. In S...

Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

An international conference on Wednesday will probably signal a readiness to provide support for Lebanon once a new government is formed that commits to reforms, but new aid pledges are not expected, a Lebanese official said. Nadim Munla, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019