Finland's parliament approves world's youngest prime minister

  • Reuters
  • Helsinki
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:34 IST
Finland's parliament approved the nomination on Tuesday of 34-year-old Social Democrat Sanna Marin as the world's youngest serving prime minister.

Out of the parliament's 200 members, 99 voted in favor and 70 against Marin's nomination as the Nordic country's new prime minister. Thirty deputies were absent.

Finland's government resigned last week after the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne over his handling of a postal strike.

