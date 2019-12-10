U.S. Democrats introduce two articles of impeachment against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump, a Republican, "sees himself as above the law," said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler. "We must be clear, no one, not even the president, is above the law."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)