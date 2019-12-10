FACTBOX-Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled formal charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.

Here are some quotes on the charges: JERROLD NADLER, CHAIR, HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

"The Judiciary Committee is announcing two articles of impeachment charging the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with high crimes and misdemeanors." The first article is for "abuse of power" and the second is "obstruction of Congress." "When he was caught, when the House investigated and opened an impeachment inquiry, President Trump engaged in unprecedented categorical and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry. ... This gives rise to the second article of impeachment, for obstruction of Congress. "

"Elections are the cornerstone of democracy and are foundational to the rule of law. But the integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and who consistently puts himself above country. That is why we must act now." "Later this week, the Judiciary Committee will meet to consider these articles of impeachment and make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives."

ADAM SCHIFF, CHAIR, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE "The argument 'why don't you just wait' amounts to this: 'Why don't you just let him cheat in one more election? Why not let him cheat just one more time?'"

"To do nothing would make ourselves complicit" in Trump's actions. "Even this week the president's lawyer was back in Ukraine seeking to revive the debunked conspiracy theory promoted at the president's behest."

BRAD PARSCALE, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN MANAGER (in a statement) "For months, Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn't move forward on impeachment because it was too divisive and it needed bipartisan support. Well, it is divisive and only the Democrats are pushing it, but she's doing it anyway. Americans don't agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theater because they don't have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it."

REPUBLICAN MINORITY WHIP STEVE SCALISE (in a tweet): "Dems unveiled their baseless, partisan articles of impeachment. They have no case for impeachment. No bribery. No quid pro quo. No abuse of power. The facts aren't on their side. This is a pathetic political mission to try to rig 2020 against @realDonaldTrump."

