Arms control, election security could come up at Trump-Lavrov meeting -White House
Arms control, election security, and national security could be raised when U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet at the White House later on Tuesday, a White House spokesman said.
"It's incumbent on any American president to try and build relationships across the world. We're absolutely expected to talk about arms control but also election security, for example, and national security," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Fox Business Network.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
