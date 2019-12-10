Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:45 IST
Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament
Image Credit: IANS

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over high absenteeism in Parliament, describing it as a "sorry state of affairs". Addressing the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, Naidu emphasized the importance of attendance of parliamentarians.

"Attendance is very important. Nowadays you see a sorry state of affairs. Sometimes the presiding officers are forced to press the quorum bell in Parliament which should never happen in the House of over 545 members," he said. "If you are not able to get 50 (members) at any given point of time then what is the point of being the member of the House," he added.

Naidu said criticism and dissent are "essence" of democracy but at the same time while giving "voice there should not be any noise because noise adds to the pollution which is already creating a problem". Naidu said politicians should understand that they are rivals not enemies.

"Criticism can be forthright but it should be objective and dignified because we are not enemies. Politicians should understand that they are only rivals not enemies. Respecting each other is the tradition of Indian politics but now we are seeing that tensions are developing and animosity is taking shape which is not good for a healthy democracy and system," he said. He said by "tearing the paper you are causing harm".

"The image you are sending to the people is very very damaging and that has to be understood," he said. His comment comes a day after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi ripped the copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament to highlight his protest.

He said there cannot be instant justice, but there cannot be constant delays in justice delivery either. "Nowadays there is talk of instant justice, you can't have instant justice and you can't have constant delays also. You have to address the issues, register the case, conduct complete inquiry and complete judicial procedure and then give judgment at the earliest that is in the interest of the system because there is a process and there is a constitutional system," he said.

He also emphasized on the need to increase the number of sittings annually in the House. "There is a need to increase the number of sittings annually but sometimes the counter-question I ask is we do not utilize the time properly and then we are asking for extra time. The parliamentary committees must actively supplement the debates.

"I feel sad that I had to write to parties to ask their members to attend the committees," he said. He said of late, certain aberrations have crept in like "paid news and fake news" in the media.

"Corporate influence on media organizations and the political views of reporters and editors are occasionally colouring the news. These trends need to be curbed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Anatoly Tarasov: Google pays tribute to Russian ice hockey player with sporty doodle

Happy Birthday Anatoly TarasovGoogle celebrates the 101st birthday of the great Russian ice hockey player and coach, Anatoly Tarasov with a sporty doodle. He is considered as the father of Russian ice hockey and he was even one of the first...

Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

Two Iran nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a brother-sister suo from Turkmenistan here of USD 2,000 by impersonating as police officers checking travel documents, police said on Tuesday. Accused Tayaib, 59, and his ac...

UPDATE 1-Former Mexican official arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges

A former Mexican government official has been arrested on U.S. charges that he allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in Mexico in exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Tuesday. Genaro Garcia L...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019