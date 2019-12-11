Left Menu
Facebook under fire as political ads vanish from archive - FT

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 11-12-2019 01:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 01:28 IST
Thousands of political ads have gone missing from Facebook Inc's public archive less than 48 hours before the British general election, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The report https://www.ft.com/content/e6fb805e-1b78-11ea-97df-cc63de1d73f4 added that on Dec. 5, the social media's ad library showed a total of just under 180,000 classified as political in Britain since October 2018. But on Tuesday, that number had suddenly dropped by a third, to fewer than 120,000 ads.

"We're aware that people are having trouble accessing the ads in the ads library, and we're working to fix the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by FT. Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

