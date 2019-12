UK's Johnson on track for 24-seat majority - Focaldata

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is on track for a 24-seat majority after Thursday's general election, polling company Focaldata forecast on Tuesday.

Focaldata predicted that the Conservatives would win 337 seats in the 650-seat parliament, followed by Labour on 235 and the Scottish National Party with 41, based on its forecasting model and recent polling data.

