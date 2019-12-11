NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL USA-MYANMAR-SANCTION

U.S. slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief over Rohingya atrocities The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, in the toughest action taken yet by Washington for alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya and other minorities.

FINLAND-GOVERNMENT Finland's young PM promises stability, and to keep posting on Instagram

Social Democrat Sanna Marin said on Tuesday she would restore stability to Finland and keep using social media - but with care - after being sworn in as the world's youngest prime minister at the helm of a government led by women. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Trump is fourth U.S. president to face impeachment as Democrats unveil charges

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced impeachment charges against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, making him the fourth president in U.S. history to face a formal effort to remove him from office. USA-COURT-OBAMACARE

U.S. Supreme Court justices lean toward insurers on $12 billion Obamacare claims U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to claims made by health insurers seeking $12 billion from the federal government under a program set up by the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to previously uninsured Americans.

BUSINESS PELOTON-STOCKS

Peloton tumbles over 6% after short seller warns of competition Shares of Peloton Interactive tumbled over 6% on Tuesday after noted short seller Andrew Left valued the seller of stationary exercise bicycles at about one seventh of its recent stock price.

USA-FED-GLOBAL Powell's 'half-full' U.S. glass sturdy but still at risk for spills as Fed meets

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has taken a glass-half-full view of the U.S. economy but the trouble may be that the glass has gotten smaller and has a few cracks. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-DRWHO Dr Who's Whittaker: I've proved I can fly the Tardis, what next?

Jodie Whittaker made history when she took the controls of the time-traveling Tardis as the first female lead in the sci-fi series "Doctor Who". PEOPLE-FREDRIKSSON-ROXETTE

Swedish Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61 Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette died on Monday at the age of 61 after having spent years battling cancer and the lingering effects of its treatment, her manager said.

SPORTS RUSSIA-SPORT-DOPING-KREMLIN

Russia blames political chicanery, not itself, for Olympic ban The Kremlin is blaming political chicanery, not its own sports officials, after doctored laboratory data resulted in a ban that means Russia will appear on the global sports stage without its flag or anthem for the next four years.

USA-SOCCER-RAPINOE Soccer-Rapinoe adds a goal for 2020: helping Democrats win White House

From award shows to magazine covers, it can often feel as though Megan Rapinoe is everywhere - and soon, that might include rallies for Democratic presidential candidates. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL

YouGov to publish widely followed MRP poll for UK election British polling firm YouGov's latest MRP poll - which seeks to predict how many seats in parliament each party is likely to win - appears in The Times.

10 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/KLOBUCHAR

Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar to give foreign policy speech Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will give a speech on Wednesday outlining her U.S. foreign policy vision.

11 Dec SWISS-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Swiss parliament elects members of government The environmentalist Greens have called for a seat on the seven-member cabinet based on their strong gains in parliamentary elections in October.

11 Dec BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL (GRAPHIC)

Eve-of-election opinion polls expected from half a dozen polling firms British polling firms Survation, Savanta ComRes, Kantar, Panelbase, ICM and Opinium are all expected to publish their final opinion polls for UK election.

11 Dec ISRAEL-POLITICS/

Israeli parliament due to vote on bill to dissolve itself and set March 2 election, with no deal on new government in sight Israel's parliament set to vote on bill to dissolve and set March 2 election, a contest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fight while under criminal indictment, as midnight (2200 GMT) deadline for a deal to form a new government approaches. Final vote expected late in the day.

11 Dec EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SERBIA

Number of migrants coming through Serbia increasing, gvt reopens one camp Number of migrants from Middle East, Asia and Africa passing through Serbia has increased, forcing authorities to reopen a camp to be able to secure accommodation in winter conditions.

11 Dec LEBANON-PROTESTS/MEETING (TV)

France convenes an international support group for Lebanon France convenes an international support group for Lebanon on Dec. 11 to mobilise assistance for the country as it grapples with an acute economic crisis.

11 Dec SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

South Sudan president Salva Kiir and opposition leader and former vice president Riek Machar meet The meeting between Kiir and Machar is the latest push to unravel a deadlock over forming a unity government On Nov. 7, they agreed to give themselves 100 days more beyond a Nov. 12 deadline to form the government, in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes that were preventing its formation in time for the deadline.

11 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV)

Leaders deliver national statements ahead of COP25 closing Second day of leaders presenting national statements for the closing of the 2019 UN Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid's IFEMA convention center.

11 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA (TV)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at high-level session at U.N. climate talks in Madrid Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at high-level session at U.N. climate talks in Madrid, appearing alongside top climate scientist Johan Rockstrom Spanish environment minister Teresa Ribera and other senior officials.

11 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV)

Leaders present national statements on second-day of high-level segment in climate conference Leaders continue presenting national statements for the second day of the high level segment at the 2019 UN Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid's IFEMA convention center.

11 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GUTERRES (INTERVIEW) (TV)

INTERVIEW-U.N. chief Guterres speaks to Reuters at U.N. climate summit in Madrid United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to Reuters in an interview after returning to U.N. climate summit in Madrid to rally world leaders to make faster progress in the final days of the two-week gathering.

11 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-AMBITION

Chile unveils "Ambition Alliance" at U.N. climate talks in Madrid Chile, president of the U.N. climate talks in Madrid, unveils "Ambition Alliance" of smaller countries committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

11 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-ASTRONAUT (PIX) (TV)

U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres addresses an astronaut International Space Station at COP25 U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres addresses astronaut Luca Parmitano at a high level segment at the 2019 UN Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. COP25 President Carolina Schmidt will also headline the event.

11 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Justice Department inspector general testifies to Senate panel Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on his report regarding the actions of the FBI during its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

11 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GM-SUVS/ (PIX) At GM, electric cars tomorrow, paid for by bigger SUVs today

General Motors will unveil its biggest SUVs ever on Dec. 10 in Detroit, highlighting the company's strategy of selling large vehicles that generate profits today while investing in electric vehicles for tomorrow. 10 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Top Saudi financial officials, bankers expected to address forum

Saudi Arabia hosts a finance forum where representatives from the CMA, Tadawul, central bank governor and bankers are expected to speak. 11 Dec

GLOBAL-AIRLINES/ IATA two-day annual media days on global aviation

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO, will deliver a report on the state of the industry, while Brian Pearce, IATA's Chief Economist, will present the updated 2019 economic and traffic outlook and a first look at 2019. Details to follow. 11 Dec

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV) Nigerian court to hear case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

A court in Nigeria is set to hear a case involving 47 men who pleaded not guilty to charges of public displays of affection by same-sex couples, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Authorities are trying to locate 10 other men who did not show up at the last hearing to enter pleas. The case could serve as a test of a controversial 2014 law that criminalizes homosexuality and carries penalties of up to 14 years in prison. 11 Dec

AUTOS-FIATCHRYSLER/LABOR UAW members at Fiat Chrysler expected to ratify new labor deal with automaker

The 47,200 United Auto Workers union members at Fiat Chrysler are expected to ratify the new four-year labor agreement, allowing the Italian-American automaker to avoid a strike as it works to merge with France's Group PSA. Final results are due on Dec. 11. 11 Dec

COLOMBIA-OIL/ Colombia to announce whether counter-offer for oil block is valid

Colombia's government will announce on Wednesday whether a counter-offer for the remaining oil block in its current auction can move ahead. 11 Dec

FRANCE-SUGAR/ French sugar beet growers press conference

French sugar beet growers group CGB holds annual press conference. Looking for update on rain-delayed harvest and prospects for a market recovery after low sugar prices led processors to announce the closure of several factories in France. 11 Dec

GEORGIA-RATES/ Georgia's central bank to announce its decision on refinancing rate

Georgia's central bank holds its monetary committee meeting, where it makes a decision on a key refinancing rate 11 Dec

EGYPT-SOLAR/ (PIX) (TV) Egypt hopes giant solar plant will turbo charge investment

Egypt is hoping that the world's largest solar power plant, recently completed in the southern desert, can help boost lagging foreign investment and anchor the country's renewable energy goals. 11 Dec

INDITEX-RESULTS/ (PIX) Quarterly earnings from Inditex, owner of Zara and Massimo Dutti brands

World's biggest fashion retailer reports Q3 earnings. Sales have been expanding at the owner of Zara and Massimo Dutti but concerns over profit margins took the shine off first half earnings in September. 11 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-CHINA Chinese delegation holds news conference at U.N. climate talks in Madrid

Chinese delegation holds news conference at U.N. climate talks in Madrid. 11 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-TRADE/HANDDRYERS (PIX) How a small hand dryer company won "MADE IN USA" label

The trade war is creating something Bill Gagnon once thought was impossible—a 100% American hand dryer. Gagnon's company, Excel Dryer, assembles its machines in a small Massachusetts factory and has tried for years to find a domestic supplier for motors and the electronic controllers that operate this key component. 11 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUTOS-SELF DRIVING/ARGO (PIX) FOCUS-Argo takes different road to skirt self-driving challenges

Sky's the limit optimism about self-driving cars is giving way to tougher questions about how expensive automotive artificial intelligence will ever make a profit.Those are questions the founders of Argo AI - and automaker partners Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG are betting they can answer by taking a different road than more highly valued rivals - steering away from building a robotaxi fleet, and focusing instead on getting paid by the mile by customers that will use robot vehicles for multiple purposes, including delivering goods or transporting groups of people in vans. 11 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-SEBERG/ (PIX) (TV)

'Seberg' star Kristen Stewart talks Hollywood and politics Cast members Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie speak to Reuters about their new political thriller 'Serberg'. Stewart stars in the title role as fellow actress Jean Seberg who was targeted by the FBI because of her links to an African American civil rights activist.

11 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT SWEDEN-USA/RAPPER (PIX) (TV)

A$AP Rocky performs in Sweden U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, who was found guilty of assaulting a man in Stockholm in June, is back in the city for a concert.

11 Dec MUSIC-SHEERAN/ (PIX) (TV)

EMBARGOED - Ed Sheeran named UK charts artist of the decade The Official Charts Company says singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is the UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade, after scoring the most no.1 singles and albums between 2010 and 2019 as well as spending the most weeks in the top spot.

11 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT TIME-PERSON/ (TV)

Time magazine announces its 'Person of the Year' Time's annual distinction recognizes the person, group, thing or idea that it has determined had the greatest influence on events for the year.

11 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT HUNGARY-BIKERS/CHARITY (PIX) (TV)

Hungary's "Budapest Bike Maffia" members distribute thousands of meals by bike to those in need Members of the charity organisation the Budapest Bike Maffia distribute thousands of meals to the homeless by bike in the Hungarian capital, even as the winter cold bites.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT AWARDS-SAG/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations for the annual SAG awards Nominations are announced for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television

11 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SPORTS

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 11 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE KENYA-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's Nairobi County governor to appear in court for bail hearing in corruption case On Monday, governor of Kenya's capital Nairobi pleaded not guilty to corruption and other economic crimes involving millions of dollars. Anti-corruption chief margistrate Douglas Ogoti said he would rule on Wednesday whether to grant bail to Mike Mbuvi Sonko, other officials and businessmen and women charged alongside him. Ogoti ordered that they remain in custody until then. Prosecutors oppose bail for Sonko, saying he is a flight risk and will interfere with investigations and threaten witnesses.

11 Dec OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute James Hanna, convicted of murdering cellmate Ohio is scheduled to execute James Hanna who was convicted of murdering his cellmate Peter Copas.

11 Dec TURKEY-SECURITY/USA

U.S. consulate employee Topuz appears in court for trial on espionage charges Metin Topuz, a local employee at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, will appear in court on Wednesday in his trial on espionage charges. The court will rule whether to release him or keep him in detention as his trial continues. Trials of local U.S. consulate and citizens in Turkey have been a point of disagreement between the allies.

11 Dec MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT (PIX) (TV)

Court hearings in case against Myanmar on alleged genocide of Rohingya The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top United Nations court for disputes between states, holds hearings in a case filed by The Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population. Gambia is seeking so-called provisional measures requesting an immediate intervention by the court to halt any ongoing violations of international human rights until the case can be heard in full.

11 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bail hearing for producer Harvey Weinstein A bail hearing is scheduled in the trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women. Prosecutors are seeking to increase his bail to $5 million from $1 million. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, and could face life in prison if convicted.

11 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOMALIA-ATTACKS/ (PIX) (TV) Al Shabaab attack hotel in Mogadishu

Islamist Al Shabaab gunmen attacked a hotel in Somalia's capital near the presidential residence on Tuesday, police and the militant group said, without giving details about casualties. 11 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV)

Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25) World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country.

11 Dec USA-WEATHER/REVIEW (PIX)

U.S. saw brutal cold, stifling heat in wild, deadly weather year of 2019 From a brutal polar vortex and a stifling heat wave, to Hurricane Dorian that killed dozens in the Bahamas, Mother Nature dealt Americans a wild and deadly weather year in 2019.

11 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ICE-SHIPLOGS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

SPECIAL REPORT: Doomed in the ice: How 19th century ship's logs reveal climate change A group of far-flung volunteers called Old Weather is painstakingly extracting data from the handwritten logbooks of 19th-century ships to help us understand how the Earth's climate is changing. Founded a decade ago, Old Weather's volunteers have accumulated an astonishing 4 million observations of weather and ice, taken mostly from the logbooks of ships plying northern or Arctic routes. This data is fed into powerful climate models run by the Met Office in Britain and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States, contributing to what NOAA calls "a dauntingly complex, high-resolution, four-dimensional reconstruction of the global climate that estimates what the weather was for every day back to 1836." We'll tell the story of Old Weather by weaving profiles of three volunteers with the four ships they grew to know and love.

11 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

