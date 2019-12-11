Canada says it wants to ratify USMCA pact as soon as possible, gives no details

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said it was in Canada's interests to ratify the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as soon as possible but did not give details.

Freeland told a televised news conference in Mexico City that Canada's new Liberal minority government would first have to hold talks with opposition parties in the House of Commons.

