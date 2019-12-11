Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police to question Malaysia's Anwar over sexual assault claim

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 10:26 IST
Police to question Malaysia's Anwar over sexual assault claim
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Anwar Ibrahim, in line to take over Malaysia's premiership, will be called in for questioning over allegations that he had sexually assaulted a former male aide, police said on Wednesday. Anwar has denied the accusation by the aide, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, describing it as "politics at its worst".

Muhammed Yusoff is being represented by a lawyer who counts Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad among his clients. On Tuesday, Mahathir promised to hand over power to rival-turned-ally Anwar in spite of the latest allegations against him. Muhammad Yusoff said last week that Anwar had attempted to force him to have sex in September 2018.

Police recorded Muhammad Yusoff's statement on Monday, criminal investigations department director Huzir Mohamed said in a statement. "Statements from Anwar Ibrahim and several related witnesses will be taken as soon as appropriate appointment times are set," Huzir said.

A spokesman for Anwar said police had not contacted him yet. Anwar has spent nearly a decade in jail on two separate counts of sodomy and for corruption, charges that he and his supporters maintain were aimed at ending his political career.

Muhammed Yusoff's lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla denied a conflict of interest in taking on a case against the prime minister's planned successor. "The prime minister is still my client but that does not mean I should not take on cases just because they involve his ministers or people in his administration," Mohamed Haniff told Reuters.

"I did not speak to (Mahathir) before taking on this case, but we did talk about it afterward. He was surprised but he understood." Mahathir's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Anwar's spokesman declined to comment.

Mohamed Haniff denied charges of a political conspiracy in the allegations against Anwar, saying Muhammad Yusoff stood by his statement. "It's time to let the police investigate," he said.

Same-sex acts are illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia and carry penalties of up to 20 years in jail if convicted. A former deputy premier, Anwar was first sacked and then jailed in 1999 during Mahathir's first 1991-2003 tenure as prime minister.

Mahathir and Anwar mended fences in 2016, joining forces to lead the opposition to an unexpected election victory last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Was a mistake, hoping for light punishment: shooter Ravi Kumar on doping violation

World Cup medal-winning rifle shooter Ravi Kumar, who has failed a dope test, says his is a case of inadvertent intake, an explanation he hopes would fetch him a lighter-than-expected punishment from the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA. Th...

UPDATE 4-Tremors worsen on NZ volcano island, prevent recovery of bodies

Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand on Wednesday prevented the recovery of the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after an eruption engulfed dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash. Six peop...

Report: Yankees land Cole for nine years, $324M

The Yankees just landed the biggest catch on the free agent market, right-hander Gerrit Cole is headed to New York on a nine-year, 324 million deal, multiple media outlets reported late Tuesday night. The contract surpasses the seven-year, ...

Nearly 10,000 Indians detained in US in 2018 in removal operations: Report

Nearly 10,000 Indians were detained in the US in 2018 by law enforcement agencies as part of their operations to identify and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, according to a government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019