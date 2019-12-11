Verbal spat between LoP & Speaker in AP legislative assembly

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a verbal spat between Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, prompting ruling YSR Congress members to demand suspension of the former from the House for disrespecting the Chair. When everything appeared to be going on smoothly during Question Hour, the issue of converting all schools from classes I to VI in the state into English medium from the next academic year triggered heat with the opposition Telugu Desam Party strongly opposing the government move.

The TDP members raised the issue through a question to which Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh explained the government initiative. Tempers ran high when the TDP pressed for a detailed discussion on the subject and wanted an opportunity given to its legislators to speak.

The Speaker remarked it was not a qawwali dance to give chance to one after the other (member) to speak. An incensed Chandrababu Naidu rose to his feet and fumed at the Speaker even as other TDP members joined the protest.

The Speaker too replied to the Leader of Opposition and objected to the latters tone against him. "I have respect for you, but this is not the way for you to talk to the Chair, Seetaram, who had previously worked under Chandrababu Naidu, said.

The YSRC legislators sprang up in defence of the Speaker and lashed out at the TDP chief. YSRC MLAs Ambati Rambabu and others demanded that Chandrababu be suspended from the House for making objectionable remarks against the Speaker.

"He claims to have 40 years of (political) experience.But sadly he doesnt seem to know the decorum of the House.How can he speak disrespectfully against the Speaker?" Rambabu asked. Some other YSRC members also rebuked the TDP chief and sought action against him.

Going against his party line of opposing the conversion of all schools into English medium, the lone Jana Sena member Rapaka Varaprasada Rao welcomed the government decision. He too castigated Chandrababu over his remarks against the Speaker.

As the issue dragged on, the Speaker intervened and asked the members to leave it and continued with the other listed business..

