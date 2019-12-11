UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows to 12 points - Opinion
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 12 percentage points from 15 percentage points just ahead of Thursday's national election, a poll by Opinium showed on Wednesday.
Support for Johnson's Conservative Party fell to 45% from 46% in a poll published on Dec. 7. The opposition Labour Party stood at 33%, up two points from last week, while support for the Liberal Democrats fell by 1 percentage point to 12%.
The poll of 3,005 adults was conducted on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.
