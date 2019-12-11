South Africa's cabinet to discuss self-generation of energy - Ramaphosa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the cabinet will discuss self-generation of energy on Friday, after power utility Eskom this week implemented severe power cuts that dealt a further blow to an ailing economy.

"Right now a clear proposal has been put on the table, and there are a number of applications from the private sector which has been saying it wants to self-generate," Ramaphosa told journalists.

"In the end what they don't use they will be able to put or sell into the grid. ...So that is a matter that is now going to be discussed at the cabinet on Friday."

