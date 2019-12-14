Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls
In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.
"Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet.
The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi girl sits on protest alone against police over lack of women safety
Delhiites wake up to foggy morning, air quality moderate
Delhi: AQI dips to moderate after brief respite, city wakes up to foggy morning
Priyanka writes to Yogi, seeks inquiry in girl's death in hostel New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Co'
Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl